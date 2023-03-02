Orbit Chain Trading Down 8.8% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and approximately $986,125.48 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

