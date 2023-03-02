Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.82. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 34,886 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Orion Group Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $88.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.