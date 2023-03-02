Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.82. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 34,886 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $88.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 266,381 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Orion Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 225,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,447,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

