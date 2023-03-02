Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Trading ∞ Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 61,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 113,555 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLA shares. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Orla Mining Stock Up ∞

The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orla Mining Company Profile

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,027.83. In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 71,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$393,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324,450 shares in the company, valued at C$12,784,475. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$549,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,027.83.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

