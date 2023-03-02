Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 48.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Outfront Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

