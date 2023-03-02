Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) COO Martin Vazquez Sells 19,500 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $111,650.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Vazquez sold 1,931 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $47,039.16.

On Friday, January 27th, Martin Vazquez sold 4,674 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $130,498.08.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00.

Shares of OM stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 411,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 141.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Outset Medical by 46.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 56.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 70.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,191,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,206 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,169,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

