Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Director Howard John Mayson Sells 3,000 Shares

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

