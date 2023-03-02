Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 669,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,056,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWLT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Owlet to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owlet from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Owlet Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Owlet Company Profile
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
Read More
