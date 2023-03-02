Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 669,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,056,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OWLT. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Owlet to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owlet from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Owlet Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Owlet Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owlet by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 165,334 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Owlet by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 108,470 shares during the period. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

