Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:PAAS opened at C$20.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.97. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$18.14 and a 12-month high of C$38.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 10,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.80, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,764.40. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pan American Silver Company Profile

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.