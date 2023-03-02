Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

