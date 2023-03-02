Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $958.00 and last traded at $958.00. Approximately 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $973.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.67.

Partners Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $946.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $934.57.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

Featured Articles

