Patricia A. Turney Sells 936 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $15,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.82. 1,097,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,727. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

