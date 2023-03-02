Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Patterson Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.98. 921,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,577. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,312.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 81,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

