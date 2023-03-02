Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.
PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
