Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $11.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.