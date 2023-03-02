Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $11.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 901,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,720 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

