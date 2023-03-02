Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT Raised to $11.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
PAYO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.
Insider Activity at Payoneer Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.