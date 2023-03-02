PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Insider Sells $100,209.35 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) insider Justin Chon sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $100,209.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PCB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,652. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 600,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 118,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

