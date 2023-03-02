PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Sells $496,154.16 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,198. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDF Solutions Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,198,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 678.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 299,776 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 386,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 277,199 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 289,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 194,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

