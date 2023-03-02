PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Sells $496,154.16 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PDFS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,198. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.
