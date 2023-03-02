Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.
A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
NYSE:PBA opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74.
Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.