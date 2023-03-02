Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 286,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

