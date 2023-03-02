Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.6 %

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.