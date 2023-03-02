Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PWOD opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

