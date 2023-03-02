PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 8.6% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $173.09. 2,193,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,312. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

