Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

