Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,477.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSMMY. Investec downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($15.57) to GBX 1,230 ($14.84) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 1,360 ($16.41) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.53) to GBX 2,150 ($25.94) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

