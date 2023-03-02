Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Insider Purchases £20,051.55 in Stock

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) insider Varda Shine acquired 24,755 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £20,051.55 ($24,196.39).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

LON:PDL opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.36 million, a PE ratio of 7,998.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Petra Diamonds Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 72 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.68).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

