Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,877 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5 %

PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,578,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,344,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.