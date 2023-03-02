PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Plans Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,209. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

