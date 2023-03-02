Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $229.00 at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $243.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $205.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

