Piper Sandler Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 74.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Okta by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

