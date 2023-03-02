Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $75.54 million and approximately $107,804.44 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00184994 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00072076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050972 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

