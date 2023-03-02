Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.79 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.68 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,085,184 shares changing hands.

Plant Health Care Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -386.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £54,200 ($65,403.64). Company insiders own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

