Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
