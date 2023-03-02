PotCoin Price Hits $0.0019 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 46.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $427,048.09 and $183.26 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00406089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017514 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,212,559 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.