PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.12. 5,263,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

