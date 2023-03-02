Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.00

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 9.64 ($0.12), with a volume of 14,861 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Princess Private Equity in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of £6.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.60.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

