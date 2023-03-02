Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.72-$6.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Principal Financial Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.86-6.99 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,505. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $79.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.