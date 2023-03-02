Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 907,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,449,401 shares.The stock last traded at $83.82 and had previously closed at $91.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.18.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

