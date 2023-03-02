Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Pro Medicus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.50.
Pro Medicus Company Profile
