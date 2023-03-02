Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.13

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Pro Medicus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.