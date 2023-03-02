Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $74,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 515,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,456. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.



