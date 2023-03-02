Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $125.65.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

RXDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

