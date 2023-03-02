Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $122.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $125.65.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,237.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

