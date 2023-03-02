PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for PubMatic in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PUBM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 84,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,859. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $106,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $106,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $365,222. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

