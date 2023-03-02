PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $365,222. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in PubMatic by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.