PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of PubMatic to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $365,222. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in PubMatic by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

