Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($60.64) target price by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €56.30 ($59.89) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.88. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €82.12 ($87.36).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

