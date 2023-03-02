Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €94.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €94.00 ($100.00) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday.

Puma Price Performance

Shares of PUM stock opened at €56.30 ($59.89) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a twelve month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €82.12 ($87.36).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

