Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Stake Boosted by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Pyrophyte Acquisition worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYT. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth $88,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition by 25.7% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Pyrophyte Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

