Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Targa Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources stock opened at $76.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

