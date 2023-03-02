Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryan Specialty in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Ryan Specialty’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ryan Specialty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $996,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
