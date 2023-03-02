Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Lifted by Analyst

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.31 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.