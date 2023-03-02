Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $140,786.10 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after purchasing an additional 53,473 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,048,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

