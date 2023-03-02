Quantfury Token Price Down 2% Over Last Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $96.26 million and $24,662.73 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for approximately $9.63 or 0.00041404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00419630 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,633.26 or 0.28364233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.62242819 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,986.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

