Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Quilter to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.08.

Quilter Stock Performance

QUILF stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Quilter has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

