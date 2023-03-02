QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.42

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $17.88. QuinStreet shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 405,725 shares trading hands.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 729,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 71.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 26.4% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 894,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 186,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

